Mimiko planning to abscond to Canada or China – Ondo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has alleged that outgoing governor Olusegun Mimiko has is planning to flee the country before handing over.

The party said this in a statement by its

Publicity Secretary, Abayomi  Adesanya on Tuesday.

He said, “If this happens, it will create complexities and pit-holes in the smooth take-off for incoming Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

“Mimiko’s plan is designed to create complexity and pit-holes in the smooth take-off of the new administration as against the seamless transition he once promised.

“Mimiko is making plans to relocate to Canada or China, thereby evading possible arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for interrogation and prosecution and to launder his last minutes’ loots.

“The governor has concluded plans to proceed on a 10-day vacation and to delegate power to his deputy to act as governor prior to the handing over date.

“He had transmitted a notification letter the state House of  Assembly  under  the  leadership  of  the  former  Speaker, Ms Jumoke  Akindele,  some  days  before  her  removal  from  office  over  N15 million fraud  allegation.

“This arrangement failed because the  former  Speaker  could  not announce or read  the  governor’s  vacation  letter  at  the plenary  as  a  result  of  her  removal.”

He accused Mimiko of making plans to travel by road to a neighbouring country,

before travelling through a chartered flight to either Canada or China.

“We,  therefore,  call  on  security  agencies to beef-up security  and surveillance in and around the country’s borders to prevent the  outgoing governor  and  his  cronies from  escaping with alleged state’s looted funds,’’ he stated.

The state commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade however denied the allegations.

He said, “I’m a member of the transition committee and am aware that the governor and the governor-elect met three days ago to fine-tune the transition programme and they had useful discussion.

“I am aware that there are lined up projects to be commissioned by the governor between now and the handover day, so if somebody is coming up that the governor is planning to proceed on vacation, that means such person is coming from outer space.

“This is concocted information. There is no outer of truth in what he is saying.”

