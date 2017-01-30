Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, crowned Miss Universe 2016 and no, Steve Harvey made no mistakes (PHOTOS)

The 2015 Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines has just handed over her crown to Miss France, Iris Mittenaere. She was crowned by Miss Philippines, the former Miss Universe and will wear it and bear the title till the next competition.

Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar is the second Runner Up while Miss Haiti, Racquel Pelissier is the 1st Runner Up.

The @MissUniverse page on Twitter has now been handed over to Miss Mittanaere who has officially taken over.

 

Miss France does not only take home the crown, Miss Universe receives an annual salary with living expenses paid for a year. She also receives a personal appearance wardrobe and styling services, a year of travel to represent the pageant and representation by WME/IMG, parent company of The Miss Universe Organization.

The new Miss Universe

Pia, the former Miss Universe

To catch up with all the live action from the show, go here and here.

 

