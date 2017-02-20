Mo Abudu, Somkele Idhalama, Betty Irabor and more attend Wedding Party record breaking celebration event

Cast, crew and lovers of romantic comedy, Wedding Party were hosted to a wedding-themed costume party on Sunday night at the Sky Lounge, Lagos.

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, Wedding Party hit Nigerian cinemas in December and has broken all cinema records in the country to emerge the highest grossing Nigerian movie of all time raking in over 450 million naira in the box office.

With a feat worth celebrating over and over, the Elfike Collective treated guests to champagne, signature cocktails and music by DJ Obi.

See photos from the event:

 

