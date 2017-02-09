It’s morally wrong for people to wish the President dead – Minister

Minister of Communications , Adebayo Shittu has said it is wrong for people to be wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

He said this in a statement released by his media aide, Victor Oluwadamilare on Thursday in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



The Minister appealed to Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the President.

He said the President was entitled to regular check-ups just like any other person.

“At this critical stage when the government is trying to pull the nation out of economic woods, the least that is expected from Nigerians is distraction,” Shittu said.

“All hands must be on deck while necessary support should be given to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo while he holds forth for President Buhari.

“Every patriotic Nigerian should be concerned with the smooth running of government so that the present administration can bring about the change promised the nation.

“The prayer of everyone is needed for the government to successfully execute various agenda put in place to make life meaningful for the citizenry.

“And all of us in our respective assignments must ensure that this government succeeds.”

He said it was morally wrong even for anybody to wish a fellow human dead.

“Morally, it is wrong for people to be wishing the president dead in as much as all of us are mortals who can fall sick at any time,’’ he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments