It’s morally wrong for people to wish the President dead – Minister

Minister of Communications , Adebayo Shittu has said it is wrong for people to be wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

He said this in a statement released by his media aide, Victor Oluwadamilare on Thursday in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

The Minister appealed to Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the President.

He said the President was entitled to regular check-ups just like any other person.

“At this critical stage when the government is trying to pull the nation out of economic woods, the least that is expected from Nigerians is distraction,” Shittu said.

“All hands must be on deck while necessary support should be given to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo while he holds forth for President Buhari.

“Every patriotic Nigerian should be concerned with the smooth running of government so that the present administration can bring about the change promised the nation.

“The prayer of everyone is needed for the government to successfully execute various agenda put in place to make life meaningful for the citizenry.

“And all of us in our respective assignments must ensure that this government succeeds.”

He said it was morally wrong even for anybody to wish a fellow human dead.

“Morally, it is wrong for people to be wishing the president dead in as much as all of us are mortals who can fall sick at any time,’’ he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Release updates on full progress of Buhari’s recovery, CAN tells Presidency

Buhari spoke with me about the suffering of Nigerians – Dogara

Buhari in no danger, a victim of his own transparency – Lai Mohammed

Pres. Buhari not ill, media aide insists

What Pres. Buhari said when I spoke with him – Saraki

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

‘President Buhari may return from vacation Saturday’

Senate can approve Buhari’s vacation extension without sitting – Presidency

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Loading...