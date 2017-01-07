‘My mother-in-law accused me of using my husband’s glory for my business’

A woman, Mrs Tawakalitu Busari, has approached an Agege Customary Court in Lagos, demanding the dissolution of her marriage to her estranged husband, Mudashiru, over allegations of lack of care and battery.

The petitioner, Tawakalitu to the court that her husband of eight years does not care about the well-being of their three children.

“My husband has the bad habit of shying away from his responsibilities. Because he knows I am into business, he claims that he does not have money.

“He has left some of his responsibilities to me. Not that I complain, but he has the habit of complaining and beating me, anytime he asks for money and I tell him that I don’t have.

“I was shocked a few months back when he came back from his village and told me that his mother said I was the one using his glory to boost my business as I had taken over the responsibilities of a man in the house.

“I ignored him and continued my house chores only for him to grab my blouse and demanded that I take him to the person that made the juju for me.

“We started struggling and out of anger, he poured away the soup and rice I had made to sell. I felt bad and reported him to his parents. His mother supported him and demanded that I should leave her son alone.

“Ever since then, my husband has not stopped beating me. He beats me at the slightest provocation. I am tired of this marriage. I want to leave and have a peaceful life. I also want custody of my children because they have vowed not to stay with him,” she said.

The president of the court, Chief R.A Williams adjourned the matter after ordering the court bailiff to serve the respondent, who was absent from the hearing.

