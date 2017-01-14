Mourinho makes UEFA greatest coaches list, Guardiola excluded

Europe Football governing body, UEFA has published the list of greatest coaches in football, but excluded Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City manager, Jose Mourinho however made the list with his success in charge of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid.

“The Special One” won the UEFA champions league with Porto in 2004 and went ahead to win a trio of Premier League titles with Chelsea.

The Portuguese won his second UEFA champions league trophy with Inter Milan and then a La Liga title with Real Madrid.

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola did not make the list even with his success at Camp Nou and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola led Barcelona to three La Liga titles and winning the Champions League twice.

He also won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

Mourinho joined Manchester United legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, on the list.

Others on the list include Rinus Michels, Helenio Herrera, Johan Cruyff, Brian Clough, Vicente De Bosque among others.

Comments