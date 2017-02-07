Mubarak Aminu: The mindset of digital entrepreneurs [NEXT]

by Mubarak Aminu

As the world is changing and software is eating us deeply. it is quite important that we dig deep into the mindset of these digital entrepreneurs who bring about this digital disruption of today.

Digitals entrepreneurs are behind this massive digital revolution, you must have heard of the likes of Bill Gate, Steve Jobs, Mark Essien and the rest of them. These are the front runners in the digital disruption of today. Let’s dig into these people and find out what set them apart from the rest of us.

Digital entrepreneurs have these in common:

* Unlearn and Relearn

In the 21 century, anybody that cannot unlearn and relearn is definitely the illiterate of this century. Digital entrepreneurs are able to unlearn and relearn new stuff that they utilise to grow themselves and the people around them. In this world of technology entrepreneurship, you are dead if you cannot innovate, no wonder these entrepreneurs keep on changing and innovating their product and companies.

* Think

A human being’s most valuable asset is the brain; these digital entrepreneurs are able to utilise this asset to their advantage and think their way to come up with innovative solutions to our social problems. Some people might say thinking too much is a bad thing, but I tell you, the more you think about your life, the better you come up with ways to improve yourself, as an entrepreneur.

* Take Risks

When we were growing up, our parents cautioned us about being careful to avoid risks of any kind in life, this all in a bid to have a smooth ride to success in life, but these digital entrepreneurs are not wired that way; they like risk and experimenting with new ideas so as to see the outcome of it. This allows them to learn from the outcome of the risk in whatever way it comes. If you look at almost all the successful digital entrepreneurs today, I’m very sure they will not have gotten to where they are today if they did not leave their comfort zone, and try news ideas.

* Challenging the status quo and asks questions

Digital entrepreneurs have a mind of their own in the sense that they always challenge the ways people do things and see if there are ways to improve it.

Before the entrepreneurial bug cut up with Nigeria in the technology world, we did not have any way to book hotels online, but Mark Essien saw an opportunity to change the status quote by creating an online booking portal for all.

* Spot opportunities where everyone sees difficulties.

if you are in Nigeria at this time, you will know that we are currently facing hard times with the economy, everyone is shouting about recession and the ways prices of commodities are skyrocketing every day.

Now, an entrepreneur in this present situation is seeing opportunities in the mixed of this downfall of the economy, he can utilise those opportunities to solve other people’s problems and despite the hard times we are going through, this can generate income for them in the process.

* Always in creative mode

Have you notice most of these digital entrepreneurs are constantly in a creative mode, what sets them apart from us is their ability to focus and remain in this creative mode for a very long tim., An average individual is in constant response to what these creative minds throw at them, ranging from spending a lot of time on social media, responding to mail notification and discussing about the latest phones in the market, politics, and football argument. All these are what an average individual does that eats his time and makes him unproductive, as result he is in constant responsive mode.

Digital entrepreneurs have a balanced life and they are constantly in creative mode.

Conclusion

If you really want to have the mindset of these digital entrepreneurs, then you must try and follow the point outlined above, and live a lifestyle that suits you.

One thing we must learn is to always watch out for opportunity around us and just take that step out of our comfort zone and start it, it is better we start and fail than not start at all, at least we can learn from it and move on. This is what all entrepreneurs have in common.

Mubarak Aminu is founder and lead content developer at techarewa.com; he loves to talk about technology solutions

