Mubarak Aminu: Is Technology a Cause? [NEXT]

by Mubarak Aminu

Technological advancement keeps on eating the world at an incredible speed, some are taking advantage of it while others are against it in one way or the other.

Some even when ahead to make a claim that technology is a curse to humankind, citing different examples like the laziness it inspires in human beings, frittering time away on social media, the loss of jobs, students not working hard enough since most of the research work can be gotten from a simple search on various search engines online.

From the side of those who have embraced technology, they believe it is the best thing that has ever happened to mankind. For instance, the beauty of the internet, which has made the world a global village, flying drones, flying cars, driverless cars, virtual realities, all these are some of the wonders of technology.

With technology, everything we think and imagine is possible. The word ‘impossible’ does not exist in the lexicon of technology enthusiasts anymore.

Those against technology believe it has done more harm than good to the society. For example, military warfare, conflicting issues between believing in god and technological advancement, x-ray emission and cancer but that is their opinion anyway.

I stand with those that believe technology has done more good than bad; it’s unfortunate that we live in a country where the government sees technology as a threat to their administration and are trying their best to showcase it in terrible light.

Even those our youth seems to use technology to rant their anger against the bad decision that the government took on certain issues on the social media platform.

Instead of us to focus on improving the current power generation problem by seeking alternative ways to generate power that will be revolutionise our country into a technology power house, our decision makers are trying to increase the price of mobile data with the aim of breaking the monopoly of the big player in the telecommunication industry, which will give the small company has an even share access to the market. I believe this is not the right time.

We should focus on stabilising power supply by using sun, wind and other technology to generate electricity for the nation.

The way we live in our various society is largely influenced by the kind of technology we use. Crime can be reduced, road accidents can be reduced, security surveillance, our learning environment can change for the best with the help of this technological advancement.

One of our problems with technology is the way we view it from the negative point. Some of us that who have been opportuned to study outside this country have seen the way technology is used to aid learning at the various levels, ranging from the use of the smart board to the high-tech library and other e-learning facilities, while over here, we are still stuck with white boards. In fact, some schools are still using a black board. I guess we are afraid to change in our way of teaching.

Many youths are using the technology to solve societal problems and keep them self-employed without having to go around envelope looking for the unavailable white collar job.

Everything we see in this world, there is always two side to it, the advantage and the disadvantage, it is

now left for us to choose which side to follow knowing full well the consequence of both sides.

For those who believe technology has done more harm than good, I may not have been able to change your view but one thing is certain, people will try to use any of the ways to achieve their good or bad desire.

As for me, I stand with the good thing technology has brought to us.

Mubarak Aminu is founder and lead content developer at techarewa.com; he loves to talk about technology solutions

