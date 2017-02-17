Mugabe’s corpse will win if he contests – Wife

by Dolapo Adelana

First Lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe Friday said there was no vacancy at the state house.

Mrs, Mugabe, who spoke at a rally in Buhera North, Manicaland Province labelled those in the ruling Zanu-PF party plotting to topple her factionalists and “successionists”.

Robert Mugabe’s tenure as party leader ends in 2019, but in 2014 the party had endorsed him as its presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

“Whoever is engaging in factionalism must stop forthwith, stop it,’’ she bellowed to thousands of people that included school children.

She said her husband was irreplaceable and even if he contested the election as a corpse the people would vote for him.

“When God finally decides that he should leave office, then you can also enter the fray; (until that moment) there’s no vacancy,’’ she said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments