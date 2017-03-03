Multimodal West Africa Event Listing

Multimodal West Africa is Nigeria & West Africa’s premier freight transport, logistics and supply chain management event. It represents every logistics sector, making it a unique and highly valued industry showcase. It is a huge opportunity for Aramex to raise her brand awareness as a supply chain management solution provider, and generate new business from over 5,000 visitors that will be attending the event. To attend, visit

http://www.multimodalwestafrica.com/Register or https://goo.gl/PVFYBQ

http://www.nigeriamanufacturingexpo.com/register

The event is characterized by key vertical sectors including: manufacturing, retail, agribusiness, chemical, automotive, electronics, FMCG, food & drink, fashion, pharmaceuticals, construction, aerospace, energy, oil & gas, real estate, recycling, paper/print and perishables and more. Horizontally, the show covers all modes of transportation including: sea, road, rail, air and in-land waterways. The Multimodal West Africa 2017 which is scheduled hold from Tuesday, 14th to Thursday, 16th March 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos will be co-located with the highly successful Nigeria Manufacturing Expo

Also find below, the link to our social media pages

Twitter: @MultiModal_WA and @NigeriaMfg-Expo