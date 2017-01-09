Multiple explosions leave 8 dead, scores injured in Maiduguri

Multiple explosions in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State on Sunday night has killed 8 people and left scores injured, Daily Trust reports.

According to the news platform, a female bomber blew up herself at Muna Garage, while two other suspected insurgents with two AK47 attacked CJTF check point.

However, the civilian JTF neutralised the attackers.

“We killed the two attackers with AK47 raffles and female bombers killed self,” the CJTF source disclosed.

A resident, Alhaji Mala said, “We lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs.”

The PPRO Borno Command DSP Victor Isuku confirmed the talks.

“Preliminary info available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is on the outskirt of town. Details will follow soonest please,” he said.

