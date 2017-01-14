So who are the musicians who will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

The last time we talked about American President-elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration, we had only confirmed the 16-year-old, Jackie Evancho who will be singing the National Anthem at the 20th of January ceremonies.

Musical performances at the American inauguration ceremonies have always been a big deal with A-listers falling over themselves to perform. History attests to this: Nat King Cole was there for John F. Kennedy in 1961 and Bill Clinton had the duo that rocked his 1993 inaugural with Chuck Berry and Little Richard and then that ever-green All-Star performance of Michael Jackson’s “We are The World”. The event was made even more amazing when Michael did a solo “Gone Too Soon”.

Even George W. Bush got his super ushering-in in 2001 by the great Ricky Martin.

And if all that does not matter to the millennial audience, who can ever forget Beyonce’s performance at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. We had imagined his Aretha Franklin introduction at the first inauguration could not be topped.

That’s how important inauguration performances are in America. And since November, this has been an added subject of confusion for Trump’s Presidency. If he immediately got the A-listers, it would have been an issue for the artistes themselves since the entertainment world seemingly stood with Hillary. And the lack of them would have re-affirmed the theory that Americans have about their next President being unpopular.

Regardless (as is the way Trump does his thing), the musical acts for next week’s inauguration concert have been unveiled and it turns out Mr Trump has enough star power for his. “Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration”. We must say we are a little trumped not to see Kanye West here.

Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and southern rock band 3 Doors Down have been added to the lineup for the pre-inauguration concert January 19th. Also joining the already confirmed Cowboy Troy, country band Big & Rich is Jon Voight ( Country artist, singerand southern rock bandhave been added to the lineup for the pre-inauguration concert January 19th. Also joining the already confirmed, country bandis Jon Voight ( no surprise here ) who will also attend the event.So far, a narrative shaping Trump’s inauguration has been the perception that major entertainment industry names want nothing to do with his festivities and a star-studded Women’s March on Washington has even been planned for the day after the inauguration.According to the inaugural committee, “President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people.” We guess we’ll see.

