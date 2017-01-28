Muslims barred from flights to US

Citizens of Iraq and Iran were on Saturday barred from boarding flights to America after President Donald Trump order the temporary ban of 7 Muslim countries.

Trump had on Friday signed an order to suspend visas to citizens of 7 Islamic countries for 3 months.

Travellers from the Middle East were stopped from boarding US-bound planes.

The New York Times reports were already in the air when Trump signed the executive order were detained on arrival.

Two travel agencies told AFP they had been instructed by Etihad Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines not to sell US tickets or allow Iranians holding American visas to board US-bound flights.

An Iranian presently at Tehran said she could not return to her studies in California because her ticket had been canceled.

“I had a ticket for Turkish Airlines on February 4, but it has been cancelled,” she said.

Iran has also promised to “respond in kind after the insulting decision of the United States concerning Iranian nationals”.

