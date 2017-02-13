My daughter queried my decision to answer God’s call – Patience Ozokwor

Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has disclosed how she almost fell out with her daughter over her decision to answer God’s call to save souls.

Mama G, as she is popularly called, stated this while preaching at the Power House Interdenominational Worship Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the grand finale of the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer programme.

The actress said it was difficult for her daughter to come to terms with her decision.

“This is my one year in the service of God. God called me to work for him and I obeyed immediately. When I answered the call, my daughter queried me. She asked why I decided to go into evangelism and I explained to her. She misunderstood me and we had issues.

“I kept working for God. I have won many souls since last year and I am happy for it,” she said.

