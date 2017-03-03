“My lawyers are on it” | Toke Makinwa speaks on defamation lawsuit (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has urged her fans and well wishers not to worry about the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Maje Ayida on her book, On Becoming.

Ayida, a fitness expert filed a N100m lawsuit at a Lagos high court.

Speaking on the latest episode of her popular vlog series Toke’s Moments, she said her ‘awyers are on top of the situation.

She also thanked her fans for attending the London tour of the book.

“I felt really blessed to see the amount of people that turned up.

“I feel bad asking people to buy ticket to London but pity me, pity me… we are hustling, there’s no money.

“And as you guys might have heard, there’s a lot going on in the news and the little that I have, let’s just hope I have it after a while, you know.

“For all the people that reached out to me, my lawyers are on it so I don’t think you guys have anything to worry about, that’s all I’m going to say.

“It is what it is. It’s going to be a very interesting year. I must say I don’t really feed into things that are out there about me. I don’t believe in public opinion.

“I think that people are going to have opinions regardless,” said Makinwa.