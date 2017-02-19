PDP Chairmanship: “My support is not for Ali Modu Sheriff personally” – Murray-Bruce

by Dolapo Adelana

The senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district Ben Murray-Bruce says his statement demanding support for Ali Modu Sheriff as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was for the good of party.

Bruce, in a statement said his call was made in order not to give enemies of the party weapons against them.

“Again, let me restate for clarification purposes that my support is not for Ali Modu Sheriff personally, but for the sustenance of the party and since the court of appeal has ruled, let us work with their judgment,” he said.

“And while we wait for the judicial process to play itself out to its logical conclusion, we should follow our constitution for the convening of a convention. Once we do this, we will have taken back the destiny of our great party from the courts.

“Any infighting is what those who are really behind this confusion want. Inconclusiveness is not in our character as the Peoples Democratic Party. We must resist this using superior intellect and political maturity. Tantrums and name calling will only give our enemies the weapons they need.

“Let us read between the lines and be aware of the times we live in. Finally, I call on all of our members to support our leaders like Former President Goodluck Jonathan and elders in the party who are working even as we speak to bring normalcy to the party.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments