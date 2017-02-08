Myoa Rounds Up Nigerian Tour With Listening Session Before Leaving For The Grammys

Soul Pop Singer MYOA, who has been in town for a while, held a listening session for members of the press on Thursday the 27th of January, 2017, before jetting off for the 59th Grammy awards.  The session, held at Cocoon lounge in Ikoyi is the last in a series of promotional activities which included her headlining the soft launch of the PGM show.

Singles from her EP ‘My Beautiful Journey’ were played for a cross section of journalists from different media who then had one-on-one chats with her afterwards. Reflecting on her experience so far, the Texas based singer expressed gratitude at the warm reception she has been given, and is looking forward to coming back more frequently. Pictures below:

Photography  by Clicks & Tones

 

MANAGEMENT:

RHODAL@ME.COM

WEBSITE:

www.myoamusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

FACEBOOK: @Myoa

TWITTER:  @MyoaMusic

INSTAGRAM:   @MyoaMusic

YOUTUBE: @Myoa

