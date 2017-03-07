N-Power portal not yet receiving new applications – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday dismissed reports that new

N-Power applications are now being received on the N-Power portal.

Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, stated this in a statement.

Akande said, “Nigerians, especially beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries of the N-Power Volunteer Corps should ignore such reports emanating from fake sources and outlets and only relate with bonafide Presidency and FG sources and web portals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, legitimate communication about the N-Power is done through [email protected] or the relevant Focal Persons appointed by each of the 36 States and the FCT.

“Any information that does not emanate from this identified sources or directly from the Presidency should be simply and outrightly dismissed.

“In due time, we shall announce information regarding the Buhari administration’s plan to ramp up the number of N-Power beneficiaries from the current 200,000 to 350,000 under the 2017 budget proposals now before the National Assembly.”