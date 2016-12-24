N1.05bn for foreign trips, 140 deportees | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N1.05billion – The amount of money budgeted for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s foreign trips in 2017.

1,880 – The number of women and children rescued from the Sambisa forest, according to a briefing by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday.

3 million Euros – The German government has donated this sum and sophisticated equipment to assist Nigeria in fighting insurgency in the North East.

10,000 – On 31 December, the Nigeria Police Service Commission will commence the training of this number of recruits.

140 – This number of Nigerians were deported from Libya and arrived Lagos on Tuesday. Among them were 4 infants and 6 unaccompanied underage children.

