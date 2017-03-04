N18bn MMM loss, N3.5m donation | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N1.3million – A suspected Boko Haram terrorist was found carrying this amount of cash and was arrested by the Nigerian Army in Borno while he was trying to gain entrance into an IDP camp in the area.

N18billion – The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) revealed that three million Nigerians lost this amount to Ponzi scheme, MMM.

4,000 – Osun State University threatened to expel the over 4000 students owing school fees amounting to over N2billion.

N500,000 – The whistleblower reward for anyone who provides the Kogi state government with useful information that leads to the arrest of anyone who tries to cause public disorder in the state.

N3.5million – Nigerian musician, 2Baba donated this amount to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to support humanitarian interventions.