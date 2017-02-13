N18m spent yearly to feed prisoners

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it spends about N18 million to feed over 70,000 inmates across the country.

Comptroller-general of the service, Jaffaru Ahmed, who stated this on Monday when he appeared before the house of representatives committee on interior, said the NPS owed about N5 billion to contractors for feeding prisoners.

Ahmed said the service plans to engage prisoners in specialised farming to enable the NPS to be able to feed itself.

He told the committee that N6 billion had been approved to employ 6,545 officials into various cadre in the NPS.

“We intend to set up specialised farm centres, and train them towards production and make prisons able to feed itself,” he said.

“We need enough money and massive money to rehabilitate prisons, build new prisons and get away from urban centres.

“There is need to move prisons out of urban centres because there is no room of expansion and to site industries and install equipment for food processing to reduce the burden on government, some of them are over 100 years.”

