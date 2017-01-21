N2.7 billion fighter jet fuel, 20000 deaths in Kaduna | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N250 million – The Oyo and Osun state governments each paid this amount to LAUTECH to enable staff get back to work after the prolonged strike.

1.3 billion – On Wednesday, NNPC assured that it has litres of PMS worth this number in its reserve so Nigerians should not panic buy.

20,000 – Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai revealed that over 20,000 people have been killed in different crisis in the state since 1980.

N2.7 billion – The National Air Force said it spent this amount on fueling the country’s fighter jets used in combating Boko Haram terrorists in 2016.

N400 million – The Federal Government releases this amount to five states to fund the continuation of its school feeding programme.

