N200m box office earnings, N5000 stipend | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N4.7 million – Anti-graft agency, ICPC recovers this sum of money extorted from students by authorities of FUNAAB. 952 students were refunded in the process.

$153 million – A Federal High Court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of this sum of money allegedly stolen by former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

140,000 pounds – Former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel will earn this amount weekly at his new club, Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA.

N200 million – The Wedding Party movie broke all records in Nigerian cinema history to earn this amount in the box office, after only two weeks of release.

N5,000 – The amount of money President Buhari’s administration pays to one million poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Comments

- Advertisement -