N250million gatehouse, 150 cows for Mugabe | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N250million – Senator Dino Melaye revealed that the cost of constructing the Vice President’s official residence had been inflated and his gatehouse alone is to cost this amount.

150 – The number of cows Zimbabweans have to donate to their President, Robert Mugabe in preparation for his 93rd birthday celebration.

- Advertisement -

3,332 – The Nigerian Army said, on Thursday, that it arrested this number of Boko Haram terrorists in the last three weeks.

661 – A container carrying 661 pump-action rifles was intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos. Two Customs officers have been arrested for clearing the container.

N30million – Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro has returned this amount to the EFCC as part of the N4.7bn he was accused of receiving from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Fayose vows to fight back as EFCC freezes his accounts again

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 3rd of February

Zimbabweans to donate 150 cows for Pres. Mugabe’s birthday

Get yourself a customs uniform, Senate orders Hameed Ali

Douglas Murray: Who will protect Nigeria’s northern Christians?

Investigate my family too for terrorism, Shettima tells security agencies

Just In: Ex-FCT minister’s son granted N100m bail

The YNaija Tracklist: Angry protesters stone Mimiko’s convoy in Akure | German airline Lufthansa says it will not use Kaduna airport | More stories

Senate to review construction costs of Vice President official residence

Loading...