N4.7trn ATM withdrawals, 10 year jail term | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N4.7 trillion – The total amount of cash Nigerians withdrew through ATMs across the country in 2016, according to Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

N230 billion – The amount of money the APC has accused Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of wasting in the last one year.

- Advertisement -



N18 billion – According to the Attorney General of the Federation, Justice Malami, the Federal Government has recovered this amount of looted funds.

10 years – The jail term handed to fuel subsidy fraudsters, Walter Watgbtsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi by the Lagos High Court on Thursday.

N72 billion – The Federal Government has released this amount for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, as announced by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments