N40m wildlife feeding budget, $2.5bn loan | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N40 million – The amount of money set aside in the 2017 National Budget for feeding and maintenance of wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

N775 million – The Federal Government has released this amount for the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in preparation for the 2018 census programme according to the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN).

N17.36 trillion – The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Abraham Nwankwo has disclosed that the country owes this amount as of December 31, 2016.

6-month jail term – An Osogbo Magistrate Court sentenced a teenager to 6-month imprisonment for stealing seven packs of noodles, a tin of milk and dried fish worth N500.

$2.5 billion – The World Bank will be giving Nigeria this amount worth of loan to support the budget.

