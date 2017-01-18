N632m: EFCC rejects former Enugu chief judge’s plea to travel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday rejected a plea by the former Enugu State Chief Judge, Innocent Umezulike to attend to his health abroad.

Umezulike is being investigated by the EFCC after N632m was discovered in his account.

A source said he was supposed to himself for questioning at the Port Harcourt office of the EFCC on Tuesday but failed to show up.

The source said the judge sent a letter informing the agency about his health.

The source said, “The judge was supposed to have come to our office for questioning but he sent a letter stating that he had health challenges and had to travel out of the country.

“He said he would honour our invitation once he returned but he did not state when he would return.

“We immediately rejected the request because the ideal thing for him to have done was to honour our invitation first. He is expected to report to our office on Thursday.

“If his case is genuine, he may be allowed to travel.”

Three properties were also traced to the retired judge.

It was also discovered that the account holding the N632m had no Bank Verification Number.

