Rafael Nadal on Friday defeated Grigor Bulgarian Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 6-4 in the Semi-Final of the Australian Open.

The five-set thriller stretched past midnight in Melbourne, with Nadal serving out the game at 5-4 for his 21st Grand Slam final.

His victory will now set him against oldes rival and friend Roger Federer in the final.

Nadal will win his 15th career grand slam if he is able to beat Roger Federer.

