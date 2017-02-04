Navy destroys N3bn illegal refineries in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy said it has destroyed 40 illegal refineries, equipment and petroleum products.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. James Oluwole, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Saturday at the conclusion of the first phase of “Operation River Sweep I.”

Oluwole said the destroyed items are valued at N3bn in a special operation in the Niger Delta.

Oluwole said the operation which began on Jan. 8 and ended Feb. 4 aimed at tackling spate of oil theft and vandalism of critical oil and gas installations, especially along Bonny–Onne channels in Rivers.

He said, “Operation Rivers Sweep was activated on January 8 to stem the tide of increasing and disturbing reports of illegal bunkering in Onne general area.

“Over some months now, we have discovered that lots of illegal refineries are operating within the area with stealthily and specially designed dug-in canoes moving stolen petroleum products.

“In the operation, two vessels MV Lewis Ejiro and MV Lady Swithin were impounded while 40 illegal refineries, 60 large wooden and speed boats loaded with 5.24 million litres of diesel were destroyed.

“Other items recovered by troops included three generators, 16 pumping machines, two welding machines, three outboard engines and two hoses.

“The total estimated loss for the destroyed illegal refineries and other equipment is about N3 billion”.

He said five suspects were also arrested.

