Navy seizes N420bn worth of stolen crude oil, illegally-refined diesel

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it has seized 1,078,104 metric tonnes of illegally-refined diesel in 2016.

It said 810,725 metric tonnes of stolen crude were seized and 181 illegal refineries were destroyed last year.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, gave the figures at the National Assembly in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Navy to defend the NN’s 2017 budget proposals.

Ibas put the total worth of the seized crude oil and diesel at N420.1billion.

Ekwe-Ibas said 38 barges and 263 wooden boats were destroyed.

He added that 53 other boats were arrested; 784 suspects were arrested; 145 outboard engines were confiscated; and 135 speedboats arrested.

Other seizures and arrests were, “2,97 drums; 4,753 jerry cans; 27 trucks; 47 vehicles; 15 motorcycles; 139 geepee tanks; and 224 surface tanks.”

In addition, the CNS said 468 arms and 1,659 ammunition were seized.

