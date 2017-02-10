NBA submits names of 9 lawyers for Supreme Court bench

The Nigerian Bar Association has submitted the names of 9 lawyers to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen for the Supreme Court bench.

They include a former President of the NBA, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, (Anambra), former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN) (Abia); Yunus Ustas Usman (SAN) (Kogi); Anthony Idigbe, (SAN) (Delta), Babatunde Fagbohunlu, (SAN) (Ondo) and Miannayaaja Essien, (SAN) (Rivers).

Others are, Awalu Hamish Yadudu, (Kano), Tajudeen Oladoja, (Kwara) and Ayuba Giwa, (Edo).

The NBA said on its website, “The CJN welcomed lawyers to the bench.

“Most successful lawyers had in the past turned down judiciary appointments.

“Those who want to come to the bench should be driven by service and passion for judicial duties.”

The CJN is expected to send a shortlist of the nominees to the Federal Judicial Service.

