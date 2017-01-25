NDDC appeals to N’Delta militants to halt destruction of oil facilities

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has appealed to militants in the region to stop the destruction of pipelines.

Ndoma-Egba said this during a courtesy visit by the Cross River State University of Technology Alumni Association at the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said the region was in need of urgent development and not destruction of facilities.

“We are in urgent need of development in the region and it is only in an atmosphere of peace that we can develop,” he said.

He said the issues affecting the region can only be addressed when there’s peace.

He said, “We cannot develop in an environment of militancy.”

He said the government has increased the allocations to development agencies in the Niger Delta region, which according to him was a sign of good faith.

He said, “President Buhari has demonstrated goodwill in some of the steps he has taken. If you look at the 2016 budget, there is a marginal increase in everything concerning the region.

“Allocation to Niger Delta Ministry went up, the budget of the NDDC went up, and the budget of the Amnesty Programme went up. Now, something is being done with some urgency on the completion of the East-West Road.

“We have the Lagos-Calabar rail line and recently, the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, visited Delta State and gave very firm assurances that the problems of the region will be addressed urgently.”

