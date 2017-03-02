How NDDC bought over 70 new vehicles despite claiming broke – Sagay

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Thursday disclosed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) recently bought over 70 cars.

Sagay said this in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Corruption organised by PACAC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sagay said the cars included 8 super Lexus that cost N70m each.

He said despite the purchase, the commission’s Managing Director claimed that the NDDC lacks fund to carry out its responsibilities.

While speaking on the Nigeria Customs Service, Sagay said “There is no difference in Customs since May 29, 2015. If you go to Tin Can Island, it is business as usual.”

He lamented that public officials have refused to stop corruption despite actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari.