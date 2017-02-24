NDLEA discovers abandoned heroin at Lagos Airport

by Dolapo Adelana

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered 6.158kg of heroin abandoned at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The consignment which came in from Pakistan was discovered on the conveyor belt at the arrival hall during the inward screening of passengers on Etihad Airways flight.

The agency also apprehended two suspected drug traffickers at the airport while attempting to smuggle 2.035kg of cocaine concealed in cassava flour to Nairobi, Kenya and 2.485kg of cannabis to Qatar.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba said that the abandoned heroin was hidden inside a bag of clothes.

“Officers detected 6.158kg of heroin hidden amidst clothes in the abandoned luggage. Oluwasheto Abiodun, a 39-year-old electrician was found in possession of 2.035kg of cocaine while Ibe Divine, 33-year-old welder was caught with 2.485kg of cannabis. Both cases are currently under investigation,” he stated.

Oluwasheto told officials that he was asked to send the drug to Nairobi by his childhood friend.

“I am an electrician based in Lagos. My childhood friend asked me to buy perfumes, sunglasses and shirts for him. After I bought the items, he then called that somebody will give me cassava flour to add and send to Nairobi in Kenya.

“However, during the search operation at the airport, two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.035 was hidden inside the flour. This was what led to my arrest. I was only given the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300,000) to buy the items, but my action has led me to detention.”

The second suspect, Ibe Divine, who is married with two children, in his statement said he wanted to sell the cannabis in Qatar for a high profit.

“I am a welder but I have been working in Qatar as a labourer. I bought the cannabis for fifteen thousand Naira (N15,000) in Nigeria with the intention of making a very high profit from it in Doha. In all l had ten parcels of cannabis hidden inside jeans trousers in my luggage. During the search of my luggage, I was arrested after the drug was detected” he stated.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) in his response assured members of the public that the Agency will continue to improve its screening capability in drug detection, arrest and prosecution of drug barons.

“The NDLEA will continue to wax stronger in counter narcotic operations. We have equally organised a manhunt for the importers of the abandoned heroin and they shall soon be exposed” Abdallah assured.