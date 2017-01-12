NDLEA discovers cannabis warehouse in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday said it has discovered a warehouse filled with 4.336 tons of cannabis sativa.

The State Commander, Reuben Apeh said the warehouse is located at Osere area, Ilorin.

He said, “The command’s operatives made the seizure on Monday, January 9, 2017. The drug was also concealed in 396 bags.”

Apeh said there has been no arrests.

Apeh said, “We are still doing the best we can to ensure that the culprits do not go scot-free. We are still trailing them.

“Cannabis sativa is a very highly controlled drug, not only in Nigeria; its effects is synonymous with cocaine.”

