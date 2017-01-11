Ndume accepts removal, congratulates Lawan

The leader of the senate, Ali Ndume has accepted his removal from the position.

He assumed the position on June 9, 2015 but was removed on Tuesday.

Speaking on Wednesday during plenary in a point of order, he thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him during his time as leader.

Quoting Order 43, the Borno senator said the red chamber was an institution that must be protected by law makers.

He added that he was not found wanting, to which he glorified God.

“As far as I know, I have not done anything, and then just like that, the senate caucus has the right to say they have lost confidence in me.

“To the best of my knowledge, I did not do anything. But as I said, since my colleagues, consciously, 40 of them signed. In fact, if the number of those that lost confidence in me is not up to this number, and I’m made to know, I will resign because I did not become a senate leader whose law makers have no confidence in.

“But as I said, since you have lost confidence in me , even if it is ten of you, then I have no moral ground to continue to lead this senate, because that means there are some people that are not with me.”

Ndume, further said, “Distinguished colleagues, henceforth if any of our colleagues errs in one way or the order, he should be given the chance to say, look this is what you did. Therefore, we have lost confidence in you.

“I thank God that since there is nothing, I’m grateful for that.

“ So I thank you for the opportunity given to me to have served as the senate leader and I wish Sen. Ahmed Lawan the best of service to this institution.”

