We need to make the environment friendly for business owners – Osinbajo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government is making efforts to make the environment friendly for business owners.

He said this when he visited the Murtala Mohammed Airport on Thursday, according to a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

This was after the Federal Government adopted a 60-day Action Plan to push Ease of Doing Business reforms in the country.

Speaking briefly with the press after inspecting several parts at the airport, Prof. Osinbajo said the visit was in line with the work of PEBEC.

According to him, “as part of our work on the Ease of Doing Business, on making the environment friendly, not just for local businesses but also for those who want to come and do business in Nigeria, the airport obviously is one of the major places where we need to ensure that facilities are working and that things are being run properly.”

He added, “So we have looked around, we’ve seen some of the equipments. There are many things that need to be done, many things that need to be corrected, and we have to work on them as quickly as possible.”

He was accompanied on the trip by the Aviation Minister of State Hadi Sirika.

