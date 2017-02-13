Nene Henshaw: Who knows the difference between flirting and cheating? [NEXT]

by Nene Henshaw

Earlier on today in a discussion about curvy women in Short dresses with a friend, who opined that women dress that way solely to flirt with/ seduce men and make them cheat and I objected because I really don’t think my short dress should make you cheat so I simply said “cheating and flirting are not the same thing. Flirting does not necessarily have to lead to cheating. Flirting is more like window shopping” (I meant that as a “shut up now” phrase) and it turned into a whole new argument…

Why would you be window shopping things you don’t want to buy?… Meaning you’d start up someone’s emotions without the actual intention to be with them.

Why would you refer to someone as something that can be bought?, like they’re an object – and then I started wondering what we were even talking about.

In my opinion, Women and men sometimes put their physical appearance together in ways that you cannot but look at, maybe sometimes dream about, relationship or nah, married or nah.. Body no be firewood. I don’t think it means you love your partner any less though. You may just be appreciating the creation of God .

You can fancy someone and just want to mess around, nothing serious happening so you’re all dressed up to kill. Mess around a bit, make him drool so you can walk past (oh the pleasure those that are guilty of this derive )

Really let’s reason this, I don’t think flirting with someone means you want something serious like it’s just play (sometimes , most times)

Okay, maybe it’d be upsetting if a boyfriend was flirting with another woman in my presence but it could also be funny depending on how you choose to view it…. We could laugh it off if she was falling for it (not saying I’d like to be a predator with my boyfriend ) but I really don’t think it’s serious until it’s serious – if you know what I mean. Sigh, some will say they don’t.

Because really window shopping doesn’t mean I have to buy the thing. I may really like it but I don’t have to buy it. Sometimes it’s just fun to look at beautiful things, touch and feel it even. Like all those dresses you try on but don’t buy.

You know just like you have cash in the bank but you’re still trying to get more… Sigh this all sounds wrong, Like I’m just trying to equate people with money or material things, they’re more than that (some people are less o) but these are just instances of me trying to “convince and not confuse”

Sigh this all sounds wrong, Like I’m just trying to equate people with money or material things, they’re more than that (some people are less o) but these are just instances of me trying to “convince and not confuse” her thoughts when it comes to flirting.

But then who am I to judge or talk about this, as most of you can tell, I suck at relationships.

Nene is an avid learner with a very active imagination, who has a hunger for new knowledge and creativity. She is a fast, innovative and flexible writer. Nene is also a resilient worker who does not to give up until the task is completed. She thrives well under stressful situations, is able to interact and is open to as many views as possible. Nene is conversational in English, Efik, Igbo and Yoruba.

