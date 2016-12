Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Honourable Kennedy Njoku, has resigned.who was sworn in on Thursday as the speaker of

Njoku who was sworn in on Thursday as the speaker resigned on Friday on personal grounds.

Njoku took over from Martins Azubuike who was impeached has been replaced by Hon. Chikwendu Kanu representing Isiala Ngwa South Constituency.

