New Lassa fever case recorded in Borno

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Borno State Government on Wednesday said it has recorded a new case of Lassa fever.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Mishelia said a 32-year-old woman tested positive to the disease.

Mishelia made the disclosure at a news conference in Maiduguri.

Mishelia explained that the woman, from Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of the state, developed some symptoms of the disease after taking ill.

He explained that “Lassa fever was first discovered in Borno in 1969 in Lassa village in Askira Uba Local Government Area.

“But since then, no single case was reported until now.”

Mishelia said the ministry had quarantined all the people who had contact with the woman.

He said the ministry is doing all it can to ensure the disease is contained.

“We are embarking on mass fumigation in the entire area to kill rats that might carry the disease.

“We are also placing all those who came into contact with the woman lately on surveillance.”