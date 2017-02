by Dolapo Adelana

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jimoh Moshood Thursday assumed duties as the new Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

Moshood takes over from the former Force PRO, CP Don N. Awunah who is now the Commissioner of Police, Akwa-Ibow State Command.

Awunah formally handed over to his successor, Moshood at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments