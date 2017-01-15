The new public enemies according to Donald Trump and Nigerians | See our top 10 photos of the week

The videos of Governor Abiola Ajimobi addressing the protesting students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (whatever version you have got) is probably the most shared item across all media platforms right now but more that has happened this week.

We have got you covered, not just with the news and analyses of everything but also with these top 10 photos from the week:

Speaking of the governor, here he is threatening the students to go do their worst since they chose to ‘disrespect’ him.

Flora Nwapa was raised to an even higher superwoman status on Friday when she was made Google’s doodle of the day to mark her 86th post-humous birthday.

President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, was in the news positively this week when he held back from boarding his own flight after seeing delayed Arik passengers at an airport lounge. He insisted on seeing the Airline’s Managing Director and instructed that they compensate the delayed passengers.

Apologising to Mercy Johnson was not the only thing fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh did this week. She also accepted this GMC n honour of her son who is about to celebrate his first birthday from his father and her husband.

Easily our man of the week, Mr. Eazi braved the wrath of Nigerians of the internet this week when he tweeted that Nigerian music has enjoyed a lot of influence from Ghanaian sounds.

Pretty Mike has had a not so pretty week with the Lagos State Government picking him up as an example of indecency. He has had to apologise for going about town with women on a leash promising never to offend the public’s sense of morality anymore or risk criminal prosecution.

The Supreme Court this week granted leave to the Lagos State Government to appeal the 2013 acquittal of Hamza Al-Mustapha of the charge of murder of Kudirat Abiola, the activist wife of M.K.O Abiola.

Omoyele Sowore, the owner of the scandal-leaking website, Shara Reporters, being arrested by men of the Nigeria Police earlier this week. Criminal complaints had been made against him by a fellow journalist, Lekan Fatodu, who claims Sowore tried to extort NGN 100 million from him.

Soon-to-inaugurated 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump pointed fingers at a renewed enemy in the media this week.

