Niger police arrest 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers

The Niger State Police Command said it has arrested 21 suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers across the state.

Spokesman of the command, Bala Elkalla, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Elkalla said the command recovered 477 cattle, 90 sheep and various dangerous weapons from the suspects.

Elkalla assured residents that the command was adopting proactive measures to end the activities of cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

