Nigeria Air Force jets fly over Gambia

Nigerian Air Force jets Augusta LUH and Beechrats jets have begun air surveillance over Gambia in preparation for military action.

According to a source, the morale of the troops who are currently at Base Aeriene Amee De L’air Senegal is very high.

The source said, “Troops deployed by other countries are stationed in different locations, particularly close to the border between Senegal and Gambia for easy advancement in the event of any call for military action.

“We learnt that some diplomatic stuffs are still ongoing, but if it failed there may be deployment of troops and possible air strike on the logistics base of the Jammeh. For now, the land and air component are on full alert and standby.

“The morale of the troops is high with expectation to quell and insurrection in Gambia while our Air assets conducting surveillance over Gambia and neighbouring countries,” he said.

Nigerian Air Force spokesman Ayodele Famuyiwa told AFP that the jets are ready to strike.

“I confirm that the armed reconnaissance air force are over Gambia.

“They have the capacity to strike.”

