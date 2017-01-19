Nigeria congratulates Adama Barrow

The Federal government has congratulated Adama Barrow on his swearing-in as President of The Gambia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this on Thursday via Twitter.

“Nigeria welcomes the swearing-in of His Excellency: Adama Barrow – as President of The Gambia, today. Congratulations,” Onyeama tweeted.

Barrow was sworn in Thursday evening at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

Nigeria welcomes the swearing-in of His Excellency: Adama Barrow – as President of The Gambia, today. Congratulations. @DigiCommsNG #Africa pic.twitter.com/f2cKO9f2Rt — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) January 19, 2017

Comments