Nigeria congratulates Adama Barrow

The Federal government has congratulated Adama Barrow on his swearing-in as President of The Gambia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this on Thursday via Twitter.

“Nigeria welcomes the swearing-in of His Excellency: Adama Barrow – as President of The Gambia, today. Congratulations,” Onyeama tweeted.

Barrow was sworn in Thursday evening at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

