Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has said 800 Nigerian soldiers will be deployed to the United Nations Mission (UNAMID) in Darfur.

Buratai said this on Tuesday at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre during the graduation of 755 soldiers and 45 officers where he was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Adeniyi Oyebade.

He said the deployment was one part of Nigeria’s contribution to global peace and security.

“I caution you to avoid any ugly incident that could tarnish the professional image of the Nigerian Army in particular and Nigeria in general,” he said.

He also asked them to be professional and uphold the rights of citizens in the troubled areas.

“Maintain zero tolerance policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse; the Nigerian Army and indeed the Nigerian Government will also not tolerate the contravention of these policies,” he added.

