Nigeria must remain together – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said it is in the best interest of the individual parts of Nigeria for the country to remain as one united entity.

Oba Ogunwusi stated this on Saturday while delivering a keynote address at the second Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture in Abuja, on the theme “Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth”.

The first class monarch stated that the nation’s diversity was actually its biggest strength.

He stressed that Nigeria cannot survive without agriculture, noting that this was already symbolised on the green and white national flag; depicting agriculture and peace.

“This nation must be together; God has designed this nation. It’s just for all of us to come together and decide how to be doing things.

“We have cash crops in the south and in the north, there are food crops. Look at what happened last year when there was problem with tomato and everybody in the country felt the impact. What this means is that we can’t do without one another,” the Ooni said.

