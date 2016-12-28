Nigeria has over N5trn abandoned projects – Reps member

A member of the House of Representatives representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Abbas Tajudeen has said Nigeria has more than N5 trillion abandoned government projects.

Tajuddeen made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said he has sponsored a bill to address issues of abandoned projects among others.

“This is because, today Nigeria has more than N5 trillion worth of abandoned projects and if you trace the history of these projects, you will find out that they are predominantly caused by contractors’ neglect.

“We believe that by coming-up with an additional legislation to provide for additional fines and damages against contractors, issues of contracts abandonment will become history in Nigeria,” he said.

