Banky W has a message for Buhari’s daughter, Zahra (READ)

by Anike Jacobs

R & B star, Banky W is also known for his interest in social issues. While many of his colleagues were jetting out of the country the day before the elections, he came back to Nigeria on the eve of the election and made it a point of duty to vote.

So it was no surprise when he shared his thoughts on Monday’s election victory for Muhammadu Buhari. In a blog post he wrote yesterday, Banky W spoke on the victory, the election process, the INEC chairman – Attahiru Jega, the media houses that played a role in these election, young Nigerians and more.

He started off by congratulating the President elect saying

“Congratulations Sir on your victory. Yours is a lesson of perseverance. After contesting and failing in 2003, 2007 and 2011, some would have understandably thrown in the towel on this particular goal. But it’s never failure until you give up, give in and quit trying. There’s a lesson for all of us in this. When you get knocked down, you get back up, dust yourself off, re-strategize, and try again. That’s precisely what he did, and now he’s the President-Elect. He’s got a tough job ahead of him…the economy is coming upon harsh times; oil prices have crashed and foreign reserves have been depleted. The Unemployment rate and poverty index in Nigeria is at an all time high. General Buhari’s administration have their work cut-out for them, and here’s hoping they hit the ground running. It’s time to cut the excesses of times past… time to focus on what’s truly important to the Nigerian people, and make significant strides in the right direction. Everything needs improvement. Security, Employment, Power, Education… you name it. Change is what we voted for, and change they must deliver.”

He also touched on the incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan,

“Here’s to President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Many of us have been vocal critics of the present administration over the past couple of years… but you’ve left a legacy of conducting/overseeing/allowing two free & fair elections to hold in Nigeria. That’s more than any other President can say in our Nation’s history. You’ve also been gracious in defeat, and your move to quickly congratulate the opposition has probably helped ease the atmosphere in these tense times. That these elections have been MOSTLY violence-free, is no small feat. Your position, that neither you nor any politician’s ambition, is worth the blood of any Nigerian, is noble, applaudable, and appreciated. If you’re going to go out, this is the way to do it.. with your head held high and your dignity intact.”

On Attahiru Jega

“Here’s to Chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Muhammudu Jega. You’ve overseen such an intricate, tense, political process and come out mostly spotless. In recent times your job has probably been the most powerful and the most stressful in Nigeria, and yet you handled your affairs as cool as the other side of the pillow. Never once losing your temper, never once succumbing to pressure or drama, never once letting people see you sweat. Your attitude, manner, and competence in dealing with highly sensitive tasks and times, is one that is exemplary to all Nigerians. This is how to become a living legend. Our hope, however, is that INEC will improve upon this exercise and learn some very necessary lessons.”

He also spoke on the allegations of rigging. Saying

“Some may say that elections here are rigged… well, you make it incredibly easy for someone to rig elections by not showing up. All the unused ballot papers can very easily be stamped for whoever they feel like. It becomes increasingly hard to rig when we show up en-masse. I pray, and work towards the day, when all the young people who are eligible, actually care enough to get up, go out and register to vote… and in that day, when we all actually do vote, we will truly be in charge of our Nation’s destiny.”

Banky W finished his long article with a message for the president elects beautiful daughter, Zahra Buhari. He said, “Here’s to General Buhari’s daughter, Zahra… in the immortal words of FahlzTheBadGuy… ‘Ello Bae :-)”

Zahra may turn out to be the most lusted after first daughter in the history of Nigeria.