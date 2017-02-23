Nigerian army jails soldier for assaulting lady

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian Army has jailed a soldier for physically assaulting an actress, Ebere Ohakwe.

Ohakwe had alleged that a private, Suleiman Olamilekan attached to the 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, Rivers State beat her up along the Port Hacourt-Onitsha road.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Illiyasu on Wednesday, the army said Olamilekan has been sentenced to 28 days in prison with hard labour.

Illiyasu said the soldier will also forfeit salary from the Federal Government for the 28 days he would be in detention.

He said the army will continue to uphold “zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law”.

According to the statement, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Enobong Udoh had ordered the soldier and his Guard commander’s arrest immediately the army was notified of the incident.

“We wish to assure the general public that proactive measures have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future,” the statement said.

“We will equally welcome prompt and accurate reports of any such misconduct within Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States to appropriate superior authority.”

